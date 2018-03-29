Bruce Springsteen Announces Vinyl Box Set of Studio and Live Recordings From 1987-1996

A new box set compiling Bruce Springsteen’s recordings from the late ’80s and ’90s is coming on May 18. The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 features remastered versions of Springsteen’s major Columbia albums from the period–1987’s (classic) Tunnel of Love, 1992’s Human Touch, 1992’s Lucky Town, and 1996’s The Ghost of Tom Joad–but also features some lesser-known live releases. Included are a special 12″ of 1988’s live EP Chimes of Freedom and a two-LP version of his 1993 MTV Plugged live album. Blood Brothers, a five-song EP of new E Street Band tracks recorded during sessions surrounding the release of Springsteen’s 1995 car-disc-changer favorite Greatest Hits, is also being released on vinyl for the first time. The 10-record set comes with a 60-page book of photos, press clippings, and other ephemera. Check out more information at Springsteen’s site; preorders begin on March 30.