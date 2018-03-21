Bruce Springsteen Extends Run of Broadway Show Through December

Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show Springsteen on Broadway has been extended to the end of 2018. Eighty one new dates have been added to the five-night-a-week show, from July 10 through December 15. This marks the third time the show’s run has been extended.

Springsteen on Broadway, in Springsteen’s words, “is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music.” The intimate show was originally planned to run for eight weeks beginning in October of 2017; after tickets quickly sold out, the show’s run was extended to February 3, 2018. The current run of shows ends on June 30. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Wednesday, March 28th at 11A.M. EST through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, according to Variety. Learn more about the show on Springsteen’s official site.