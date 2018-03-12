Bon Iver Announce North American Tour

Bon Iver are playing a new series of North American shows this summer. Most of the shows will occur in late May and early June, including three Canadian shows. In August, Justin Vernon and his band will play a one-off in Santa Barbara. On April 10 and May 9, Vernon and his bandmater S. Carey are also hosting an overnight event at Vernon’s hotel in Eau Claire which includes performances during a six-course meal. Vernon premiered an unreleased new song at a show last month. See the full list of tour dates below.

5/24 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

5/25 George, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival

5/26 Vancouver, British Columbia – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

5/28 Edmonton, Alberta – Jubilee Auditorium

5/29 Calgary, Alberta – Stampede Corral

5/31 Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

6/3 Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park

6/5 Indianapolis, IN – The Lawn at White River State Park

6/9 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

8/8 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl