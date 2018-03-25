Watch Bon Iver Perform New Music at Contemporary Dance Event

Bon Iver performed at a two-night event with the Minnesota-based contemporary dance company TU Dance this weekend, and the two premiered new music together. Bon Iver & TU Dance took place at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, MA, featuring “work-in-progress” score before its official premiere with Liquid Music in Saint Paul this April.

Earlier this year, Bon Iver performed his 2007 album For Emma, Forever Ago in its entirety, including an unreleased song called “Hayward, MI” from the era. Watch clips of his recent MASS MoCa performance with TU Dance below and catch the band on tour later this year.