Watch Bon Iver Perform New Music at Contemporary Dance Event
Bon Iver performed at a two-night event with the Minnesota-based contemporary dance company TU Dance this weekend, and the two premiered new music together. Bon Iver & TU Dance took place at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, MA, featuring “work-in-progress” score before its official premiere with Liquid Music in Saint Paul this April.
Earlier this year, Bon Iver performed his 2007 album For Emma, Forever Ago in its entirety, including an unreleased song called “Hayward, MI” from the era. Watch clips of his recent MASS MoCa performance with TU Dance below and catch the band on tour later this year.
Don’t worry about the visuals, they were nothing special (at best), but new Bon Iver sounded tremendous tonight! Some of his boldest, most passionate, yet accessible music. Stunning singing, including a Leon Russell cover for the ages. @MASS_MoCA pic.twitter.com/onJL2aA801
— AnEarful (@AnEarful) March 25, 2018