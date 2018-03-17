Stream World Eater Re-Voxed, the New EP from Blanck Mass

Last year, Blanck Mass’ World Eater was a breathtaking collage of lurching drums and noisy electronics and now the former Fuck Buttons member has shared a new EP of remixes from the album. Titled World Eater Re-Voxed, the four-track EP features remixes from Zola Jesus, Naked, M. Lamar, and Gazelle Twin who, as one might expect from the title, lend new vocal arrangements to a few of the album’s original tracks. From harsh screams to crystalline vocal tapestries, the remixes span the true limits of Ben Power’s originals, as remixers stretches each original in harrowing new directions. Check it out below.

<a href="http://blanckmass.bandcamp.com/album/world-eater-re-voxed" target="_blank">World Eater Re-Voxed by Blanck Mass</a>