Black Mirror Isn’t Done Telling Us How Tech Is Ruining Our Lives
In case you weren’t convinced that technology may have adverse effects on people’s lives, dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is coming back to drive that point home with its trademark nuance and subtlety. Netflix has renewed Charlie Brooker’s Emmy -winning series for a fifth season.
Netflix has yet to announce a release date, but it did drop a teaser on Monday.
The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7
— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018