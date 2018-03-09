Billy Corgan Says Two New Smashing Pumpkins EPs Are on the Way

With all the recent Smashing Pumpkins drama, it’s almost easy to forget about the reason we care about their reunion in the first place: there’s the tour, yes, but also the prospect of new music. Bandleader Billy Corgan offered some clarity on the latter front in an Instagram post today, writing that the band will release eight new songs across two EPs, “with a first song most likely due out in May.”

The (previously announced) song titles are “Solara,” “Marchin’ On,” “Travels,” “Seek and You Shall Destroy,” “With Sympathy,” “Knights of Malta,” “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” and “Alienation.” According to Corgan’s post, the recordings are finished save for “background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang.” See the full post below.