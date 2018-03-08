Billy Corgan Closes His Tea Shop Despite “Robust and Steady Business”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman and tea connoisseur Billy Corgan has announced that he’s closing Madame ZuZu’s Tea Shop and Art Studio on March 18. Corgan wrote on Instagram that he’s looking to relocate the brick and mortar shop to another location in the Chicago area, ideally to another spot within Highland Park, but for the time being, Madame ZuZu’s inventory is available online. The move could take awhile considering that Corgan is busy with the Pumpkins reunion tour and all the ensuing drama.

Corgan wrote that the business is being “forced to move for various reasons which involve tenancy, but certainly nothing to do with the strength of the business (which thanks to all our great customers has been robust and steady).”

The lead Pumpkin also wrote that the shop’s last day will function as a short of going away party with “free tea” for “everyone who comes by, and special last-day sales.”

In 2014, Corgan infamously coopted the shop to perform an eight-hour improv synth jam inspired by the works of Rumi.