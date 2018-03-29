Watch Big Thief Play Two New Songs In Paris

Last year, the Brooklyn-based indie rock band Big Thief released the tender, intense, gorgeous Capacity, one of my favorite albums of 2018. And last night, they played the Paris venue Point Ephemere, where they performed the new songs “Not” and “Terminal Paradise.” The songs, which the band hasn’t yet recorded, are sprawling, ringing, lovely pieces of work, and they suggest that the band is already evolving past Capacity, great as that record was. The people from La Blogothèque were on hand to film the show, and they’ve already shared a gorgeous and professional video of those two songs. Check it out below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.