Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour
After months of will-they-won’t-they rumors, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have finally announced their second joint tour. The music industry’s most powerful couple will kick off their On the Run II Tour on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, and visit a number of cities throughout the U.K. and Europe before returning stateside for a stadium tour that runs through the summer and fall.
The new tour is the sequel to the 2014 On the Run Tour. Bey and Jay haven’t co-headlined since, but rumors of joint albums and tours have abounded, particularly in recent weeks. Certain dates, such as the July 30 concert at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, were previously leaked via quickly deleted listings on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé’s official Facebook page. Another recent Beyoncé anomaly hinted something might be in the works: An ostensibly unofficial remix of her 2008 song “Sweet Dreams” that appeared, then disappeared, from her official pages on Tidal and Apple Music.
U.S. and most European dates are on sale March 19, while U.K. dates are on sale March 23. See all of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s upcoming On the Run II dates below.
U.K. & Europe:
June 06 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
June 09 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
June 13 — Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
June 15 — London, UK @ London Stadium
June 19 — Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena
June 23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
June 25 — Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena
June 28 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
June 30 — Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy
July 03 — Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
July 06 — Milan, IT @ San Siro
July 08 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
July 11 — Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
July 14 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France
July 17 — Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera
North America:
July 25 — Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 — Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 — E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Aug. 13 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Aug. 18 — Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
Aug. 23 — Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 — New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place