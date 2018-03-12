Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour

After months of will-they-won’t-they rumors, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have finally announced their second joint tour. The music industry’s most powerful couple will kick off their On the Run II Tour on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, and visit a number of cities throughout the U.K. and Europe before returning stateside for a stadium tour that runs through the summer and fall.

The new tour is the sequel to the 2014 On the Run Tour. Bey and Jay haven’t co-headlined since, but rumors of joint albums and tours have abounded, particularly in recent weeks. Certain dates, such as the July 30 concert at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, were previously leaked via quickly deleted listings on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé’s official Facebook page. Another recent Beyoncé anomaly hinted something might be in the works: An ostensibly unofficial remix of her 2008 song “Sweet Dreams” that appeared, then disappeared, from her official pages on Tidal and Apple Music.

U.S. and most European dates are on sale March 19, while U.K. dates are on sale March 23. See all of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s upcoming On the Run II dates below.

U.K. & Europe:

June 06 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

June 09 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

June 13 — Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

June 15 — London, UK @ London Stadium

June 19 — Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena

June 23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

June 25 — Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena

June 28 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

June 30 — Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy

July 03 — Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 — Milan, IT @ San Siro

July 08 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

July 11 — Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

July 14 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France

July 17 — Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera

North America:

July 25 — Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 — Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 — E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 — Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug. 13 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Aug. 18 — Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

Aug. 23 — Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 — New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place