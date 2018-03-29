Beck has released a video for his single “Colors,” from last year’s album of the same name. It comes courtesy of Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright. The clip demonstrates Wright’s flair for tight, comedic choreography in the context of one long dance number, featuring a lot of dancers in blue, yellow, and multicolored body suits. Alison Brie (Mad Men, Community, Glow) is Beck’s co-star in the video, and both are clad in ’20s-and-’30s-styled formal wear, heightening the video’s likeness to a psychedelic version of an old Busby Berkeley movie musical. Beck has a fair amount of dancing to do here, and it looks pretty good. The singer-songwriter is currently touring behind Colors. Watch it at Apple Music.