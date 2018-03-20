Aubrey O’Day’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” Is About an Affair With a Married Man

Last night, the internet rediscovered a not-that-long-lost piece of pop culture detritus: Former Danity Kane singer and Celebrity Apprentice competitor Aubrey O’Day’s solo song “DJT,” three letters that allegedly stand for Donald Trump Jr., with whom O’Day reportedly had an affair in late 2011 and early 2012. We now regret to inform you there may be a second entry in the heartbroken Don Jr. tribute songbook: O’Day’s tinny dance “remix” of Gotye’s indelible 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

O’Day’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” was first uploaded to YouTube in July 2012, and while it retains the melody and theme of the original, it features extensive lyrical revisions. In “DJT,” O’Day’s male love interest is cagey about the reasons their relationship can’t continue. Her “Somebody That I Used to Know” is more explicit: The song’s narrator was sleeping with a married man, but his wife found out. The first two verses should get the point across:

Now and then I think of when we were together

Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie

Told me that I brought you back to life

Couldn’t live without me by your side

Didn’t care about the sex, you begged to fuck my mind You can get addicted to a certain kind of madness

You’d love to be a man your life just won’t allow

You said that was the reason for your pain

But you were scared to ruin your family’s name

Your wife’s the only one glad we are over

Later on, an impassioned-sounding O’Day calls the philandering ex “some asshole,” “just a fucking liar that I used to know,” and “a coward I used to love.” On one hand, we can’t know whether this song is about Donald Trump Jr. unless O’Day decides to say so. On the other, there can’t be that many men who are both preoccupied with their “family name” and stupid enough to use, “Didn’t care about the sex, you begged to fuck my mind” as a pick-up line.