Imagine writing a love song about Donald Trump Jr. Thankfully you don’t have to, because Aubrey O’Day maybe already did. Page Six and Us Weekly separately report that the president’s son and advisor once had an affair with the singer/model/reality star, who first found fame as a member of infighting-ridden girl group Danity Kane on MTV’s Making the Band. The affair reportedly began after O’Day and Trump Jr. met on the set of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, and ended in spring 2012 when Trump Jr. broke it off. At the time, of course, Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump, who filed for divorce last week.

O’Day and her former Danity Kane bandmate Shannon Bex popped up later as a duo, Dumblonde—Spin even reviewed their album. But it’s another, more forgotten piece of O’Day’s discography that’s capturing the internet’s attention now. In 2013, about a year after the end of the rumored Trump Jr. affair, O’Day released a solo EP called Between Two Evils via her own label imprint, Heart On My Sleeve, Inc. The first track is titled “DJT,” and it’s a breakup song about a man with other commitments.

“DJT” isn’t good music. Most of its three minutes are devoted to spoken interlude, where O’Day mimics a phone conversation with an ex. It’s vague, commitment-phobic nonsense that would make for unbearable listening—unless, perhaps, you believed O’Day’s mystery man was the Russian-lawyer-meeting, own-email-leaking eldest son of Donald Trump, whose initials also just happen to be DJT.

“I thought it was forever at the time, but maybe I was lying to myself,” a man’s voice says in the song.

“You want to believe that everything with me was a lie? A fantasy? You want to go back and live in the life you had—have—forever?” O’Day asks him.

“I couldn’t do what I said I would do,” the man replies. “I’ll always want you, and I’ll always wonder about it, but it doesn’t matter, because I have to stay here.”

How apt—now you, too, must wonder about this, even though it doesn’t matter. Neither O’Day or Trump Jr. have commented on the rumors yet, but on YouTube, “DJT” has leaped from under 100 views to more than 14,000 overnight. If it’s what you say, I love it.