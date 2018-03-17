Videos \
Video: Ariel Pink – “Acting” ft. Dam-Funk
Six months since the release of his last album Dedicated to Bobby Jameson, Ariel Pink has shared a new video for the album’s Dam-Funk-featured single “Acting.” With help from director Eric Ernest Johnson, who has previously collaborated with Pink on the video for Pom Pom single “Jell-O,” the video features Damon Huss strolling down the Hollywood Walk of Fame, basking in the kitschy atmosphere of 1980s Los Angeles. Previously, Pink has released videos for album tracks “Time To Live,” “Feels Like Heaven,” “I Wanna Be Young,” and “Another Weekend.” Watch his latest for “Acting” below and revisit our interview with the songwriter last year.