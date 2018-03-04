Arctic Monkeys Announce European Tour

Arctic Monkeys have announced a number of new performance dates in Europe. Kicking things off in Berlin this May, the band will make hit the stage in Rome, Paris, Milan, Copenhagen and more throughout the spring and summer. The band also recently announced that they’d be performing at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival in June, as well as at Firefly Music Festival in Delaware later that month. The band is also rumored to have a new album out this year, and have begun recording the release in a secret location. Check out their upcoming European dates below.

Pleased to announce 6 European headline shows in May/June 2018 – support from @cameronavery – tickets on sale 9am(GMT) on Friday 9th March – https://t.co/j1hCeXFZBM pic.twitter.com/hroUBZ76al — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) March 4, 2018