Watch Arcade Fire’s “Money + Love” Double Music Video Starring Toni Collette

Arcade Fire have released their new “Money + Love” short film, after sharing a teaser for the clip earlier this week. The clip is a double music video “Put Your Money on Me” and “We Don’t Deserve Love,” the third and second-to-last tracks on the band’s July album Everything Now. Directed by David Wilson, the video is a full 13 minutes long subtracting credits, and is invested, especially in its first half, with a distinctly Black-Mirror-esque atmosphere.

The great and esteemed Toni Collette co-stars as a sleazy executive who puts the band into indentured corporate servitude, forcing them to advertise “Creature Comfort” cereal and other products associated with the monolithic Everything Now Corporation. The band performs an intimate show for a bunch of gambling fatcats, but then becomes inspired to engage in a little insurrection. Everyone gets arrested in the aftermath except Win B., who is left to wander through the desert. Eventually, everyone has to sell out, dude: Win joins his pals in Everything Now Co. prison jumpsuits and sings for the proverbial Man.

In other Arcade Fire news, the band will continue to tour behind Everything Now this summer and are slated to appear on SNL this Saturday. Also, Win Butler recently sang his own song at karaoke. Watch “Money + Love” below.