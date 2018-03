Amen Dunes—the long-running project of songwriter Damon McMahon—has released his fifth studio album Freedom in full. Following a collection of hazy, reverb-drenched early releases on Brooklyn’s Sacred Bones imprint, Freedom arrives with a stark clarity, both of sound and lyrical direction, as the songwriter embraces aspects of warm heartlands Americana. Check it out below and revisit both our Q&A with McMahon and review of the album here.