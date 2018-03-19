Video: Alex Lahey – “I Love You Like a Brother”

Last year, Australian pop-punker Alex Lahey’s infectious album title track “I Love You Like a Brother” captured the very special love-you-always, hate-you-sometimes dynamic of having a sibling pretty close to your own age. Her latest video offers a chance to meet the real-life sibling who inspired the song: younger brother Will Lahey, who’s gamely agreed to co-star both as an adult and in old home-video footage with his sister. Is it true that “people say we look the same but I don’t think we do”? Watch below.