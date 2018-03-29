Video: A Tribe Called Quest – “The Space Program”

A Tribe Called Quest have released an epic new music video for “The Space Program,” from their 2016 album We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. Befitting the song’s title and central metaphor, the video shows the group in a spaceship of sorts, watching images from throughout American history on screens. Q-Tip plays chess with a faceless politician. Consequence, Vince Staples, Erykah Badu, Common, Rosario Dawson, Questlove, Black Thought, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Janelle Monae, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Doug E. Fresh, and more also appear briefly. Eventually, there’s a major malfunction on the ship. The video is dedicated “For Malik.” and closes with credits featuring images of the group with the late, great Phife Dawg. Watch the clip below via Apple Music.