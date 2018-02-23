Zaytoven, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih – “What You Think” ft. OJ Da Juiceman

Zaytoven is one of Southern hip-hop’s most prolific producers, and over the course of over a decade has gone from helping Gucci Mane cook up his first hits to one of the most in-demand names in the industry. Following a 9-song mixtape he released in December, Trapping Made It Happen, the producer is apparently readying a new, long-rumored full-length project called Trap Holizay, which he’s recently been hyping on Instagram.

There’s been no confirmation yet that it’s going towards the album, but Zaytoven has now released a new single with Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign called “What You Think,” which features a verse from a way-back associate of Zay’s, OJ Da Juiceman. Like so much of Zay’s recent work, the central moving piece in the track is his improvisatory sounding piano; Ty carries the song with the hook and Jeremih contributes a histrionic, Autotune-drenched verse that suggests a strong Young Thug influence. Listen below.