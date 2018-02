Yo La Tengo have released “For You Too,” a new track from the band’s forthcoming album There’s a Riot Going On. The song is the fifth we’ve heard from the record, following “Shades of Blue,” “She May, She Might,” “Out of the Pool,” and “You Are Here.” There’s A Riot Going On is due out March 16 on Matador Records. Listen to “For You Too” below.