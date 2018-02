YG is back, this time with one-off single “Suu Whoop.” The DJ Mustard-produced track is yet another non-album, non-mixtape single from the rapper, who has kept listeners waiting for a full-length project since 2016’s Red Friday and Still Brazy. YG most recently featured on Nipsey Hussle’s “Last Time I Checc’d,” now available on Nipsey’s album Victory Lap. According to Uproxx, YG says he’s “back and left a message to the imposters.” Listen to “Suu Whoop” below.