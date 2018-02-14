Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Thirteen” (Big Star Cover)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have joined the veritable cattle call of musicians who have covered Big Star’s #1 Record classic “Thirteen.” In the recently reunited band’s new session for Spotify Singles, they performed a live version of their most famous single, “Maps,” as well as their faithful and tender interpretation of Alex Chilton and Chris Bell’s 1972 ballad. In October of last year, the band released a deluxe reissue of their breakthrough album Fever to Tell. Listen to the Spotify session below, and please note that “Thirteen” is falsely labeled “Maps” in the track list, and vice versa.