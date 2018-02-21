Wye Oak – “It Was Not Natural”

Wye Oak has released “It Was Not Natural,” another track off the upcoming album The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs. The duo has already released the music video for the album’s lead single and announced a number of European and North American tour dates. In a statement, Jenn Wasner characterized “It Was Not Natural” as “a story about finding an object of uncertain origin whilst walking through the woods.” The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, the duo’s sixth studio album, is slated for release on April 6. Hear “It Was Not Natural Below.”