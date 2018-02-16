Willie Nelson Announces New Album Last Man Standing, Releases Title Track

Although Willie Nelson was recently sidelined with the flu, the country legend is coming back with a vengeance. Nelson’s new album Last Man Standing is scheduled to drop on April 27, two days before he turns 85. This is a bit of pattern for the Texas native as he released 2017’s God’s Problem Child LP one day before turning 84. The new record features 11 songs Nelson cowrote with Buddy Cannon.

One Friday morning, Nelson released the forthcoming album’s title track and it’s pretty clear that mortality, both his own and that of all the friends he’s made over the years, weighs heavily on his mind.

“I don’t want to be the last man standing,” a bemused Nelson sings in the opening line, “Oh wait a minute, maybe I do.”

Nelson recently canceled his February tour dates on doctor’s orders to get some rest after coming down with the flu. He’s expected to return to the stage in March.

Here’s the track list for Last Man Standing:

1. “Last Man Standing”

2. “Don’t Tell Noah”

3. “Bad Breath”

4. “Me and You”

5. “Something You Get Through”

6. “Ready to Roar”

7. “Heaven Is Closed”

8. “I Ain’t Got Nothin'”

9. “She Made My Day”

10. “I’ll Try to Do Better Next Time”

11. “Very Far to Crawl”