Watch Wild Beasts Play Their Last Show Ever
Last year, Wild Beasts announced that they were breaking up, finally concluding the project with a farewell EP. This week, the band released a final live album called Last Night All My Dreams Came True and also played their last show at London’s Eventim Apollo. With a career-spanning 24-song, three encore set, the band triumphantly brought the 14-year-old project to a close once and for all. Watch a few clips of the performance and hear their new live album below.