Wilco Launches WilcoWorld Radio Station

Wilco has announced a new online radio station, WilcoWorld Radio, which will begin broadcasting Friday at 10 AM. The station was created to mark the reissue of their first two albums, A.M. and Being There. WilcoWorld Radio will broadcast over 10 hours of content, including interviews, outtakes, rarities from reissues, live sets, and a one-hour set of cover songs performed by the band. The station will also feature segments hosted by Wilco producers and affiliates, including Jeff Tweedy’s son, musician Spencer Tweedy. The programming will air on a loop at 10 AM and again at 10 PM every day this weekend; listen to the broadcast on the station’s website.