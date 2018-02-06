Watch a New Clip From Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs

Today Vulture has premiered a new preview from Wes Anderson’s upcoming stop-motion film Isle of Dogs. The clip comes five months after the release of first official trailer for the film. Isle of Dogs, Andreson’s first film since 2014’s Grand Budapest Hotel and his first stop-motion picture since 2009’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, follows the story of flu-ridden dogs who have been quarantined on an island in Japan. The new clip features two packs of dogs, one led by Edward Norton’s character Rex, as they battle over food scraps in their barren landscape. Watch the preview below.

The film will also feature the voices of Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Jeff Goldblum, Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Scarlett Johannson. Isle of Dogs will open the Berlin Film Festival on February 15, with its U.S. debut on March 23.