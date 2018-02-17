Watch Win Butler, Justin Bieber, & Quavo Play In The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The combined power of Quavo and Win Butler led Team Clippers to victory at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last night, triumphing over Justin Bieber’s Team Lakers. Common, Flea, Jamie Foxx, Anthony Anderson, Michael B. Jordan, and Caleb McLaughlin also participated. Quavo was named MVP, an honor that Butler received in 2016 and Bieber claimed in 2011. Watch some clips from the game below.

Win Butler no look behind the back pass for the lay-up. pic.twitter.com/v5PAbF0aq7 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 17, 2018

Flea made quite the entrance 😂 pic.twitter.com/RVwJGUeXrB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2018

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.