Watch Father John Misty Play New Song “Mr. Tillman” in Tokyo

It’s been less than a year since Josh Tillman released his third album as Father John Misty — the ambitious and gorgeous Pure Comedy, one of the best albums of 2017 — but Tillman always seems to be working on something, and there’s been talk of new material already. And now, there’s a fan-recorded video of Tillman playing one of those new songs in Tokyo. It’s called “Mr. Tillman,” and it’s popped up on a few setlists already, but this is the first time there’s a video of the whole track.

With light psychedelic flourishes and Tillman’s melody and lyrics unspooling with a kind of free-associative dream logic, the song is more reminiscent of the first FJM album, 2012’s Fear Fun, than it is of Pure Comedy. It also sounds characteristically great, which is all that really matters. Check it out below, and listen closely for when he namechecks Jason Isbell.

