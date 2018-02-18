News \

Watch Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Sing His Own Song at Karaoke

Arcade Fire Perform In Berlin
CREDIT: Stefan Hoederath/Redferns/Getty Images

After leading Team Clippers to victory at the the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler surprised fans with an impromptu karaoke performance of the band’s 2007 track “Intervention” at a bar in Los Angeles. Few things are as cringe-inducing as performing your own song at karaoke, and Butler seems noticeably uneasy, wandering around the bar’s patio area in an attempt to break the awkwardness. Watch a clip of the performance below via Arcade Fire Tube.

 

Rob Arcand
