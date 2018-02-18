Watch Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Sing His Own Song at Karaoke

After leading Team Clippers to victory at the the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler surprised fans with an impromptu karaoke performance of the band’s 2007 track “Intervention” at a bar in Los Angeles. Few things are as cringe-inducing as performing your own song at karaoke, and Butler seems noticeably uneasy, wandering around the bar’s patio area in an attempt to break the awkwardness. Watch a clip of the performance below via Arcade Fire Tube.

So, uh, Win Butler just casually dropped by some karaoke spot in Little Tokyo (Los Angeles) last night. I’m guessing he maybe noticed they had “Intervention” on their repertoire and couldn’t resist, or something. 😂 Video clips by wickytaylor pic.twitter.com/NvES6BGFBu — Arcade Fire Tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFireTube) February 18, 2018