Violinist Boyd Tinsley is Taking a Break From Dave Matthews Band

Longtime Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley has announced that he’s taking a break from the band. According to DMBNews, the news follows word that Tinsley wants to focus on his health and family life.

“I need to take a break from the band & touring 2 focus on my family and my health 4 a while,” the musician wrote last night on Twitter. “I will miss you guys & my brothers in the band but I’m somewhat worn out & need 2 spend more time with my family & 2 bring more balance to my life.”

Tinsley started performing with the band in 1991, and performed on their first record, Remember Two Things, in 1993. He has released one solo album and started a new band, Crystal Garden, in 2015.