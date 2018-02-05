Vincent Cirrincione Shutters Management Company After Sexual Harassment Claims

Vincent Cirrincione is shutting down his eponymous management company in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The closure is effective immediately and Vincent Cirrincione Associates clients, who include Empire’s Jussie Smollett and The Flash’s Candice Patton, are currently being informed, a rep for the company told THR.

Nine women told The Washington Post in a story published Friday that the veteran manager had propositioned them for sex in exchange for representing them. Cirrincione allegedly often boasted of his success in building the careers of actresses of color, such as Halle Berry and Taraji P. Henson, in attempting to coerce the women to perform sexual favors on him. Tamika Lamison, one of three women who spoke on the record, said that Cirrincione forcibly kissed her and said he would sign her if he could have sex with her whenever he wanted. Another said he masturbated in front of her during meetings in his office, and a third said that he exposed her breasts as well as his own penis, and forced her head into his lap.

In response to the accusations, Cirrincione told the Post that although he had engaged in affairs, all were consensual. “I have never used favors, sexual or otherwise, as a reason for managing anyone,” he said “I apologize to these women, my past and present partner, my clients and employees for the pain this is bringing them.”

Berry, who ended her 25-year working relationship with Cirrincione three years ago, revealed in the Post story that the reason was because she had heard an allegation of sexual misconduct against him. “I’m sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse towards 9 women,” Berry wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram account after the Post story was published. “I’m livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions.”

Henson also condemned the accused behavior in an Instagram post on Sunday: “The news about my manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, offended and yet again put professional women in a position to not trust the men they work with.”

