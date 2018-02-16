Video: Swimsuit Issue – “Look Now”

Trash Talk’s Dave Gagliardi and male model Miles Garber are in a band cheekily dubbed Swimsuit Issue, and after creating one demo they ended up opening for Cat Power as their first gig. The duo have worked together since 2014, but are just now gearing up to release their debut EP later this year. After teasing their first single, “Look Now” back in August, the band has shared its music video. “Look Now” is a breezy, Britpop influenced track, and its accompanying visual dives even further into retro aesthetics, mimicking an ’80s police drama with Garber as an FBI agent and Gagliardi as a stock market con man. Watch below.