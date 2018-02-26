Video: Saba – “Busy”

Chicago rapper Saba has returned with more of the fiery raps that made 2016’s Bucket List Project a must-listen. On his new single, “Busy,” the 23-year-old pines for intimacy he once shared with friends and lovers before their journeys–whether through the increased busyness of adulthood or premature death–diverged. In a sort of twist, it isn’t the rapper who’s grown too busy for his friends; instead it’s Saba complaining about being “so alone / with all of my friends, when all of my friends got shit to do.” In the video, Saba raps in solitude, head bowed, with faceless figures standing in for friends he once had. Watch “Busy” below.