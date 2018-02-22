Video: Porches – “Goodbye”

Last month, Aaron Maine released The House, his third full-length for his electro-pop project Porches. Ahead of the album, he released videos for “Country” and “Find Me,” and today he’s shared another, for the album track “Goodbye.” Co-directed by Maine and frequent collaborator Nick Harwood, “Goodbye” highlights the song’s simple piano progression by presenting Maine as a pianist at a modest recital. Just as the drum machine kicks in, the video cuts to Maine diving, fully dressed in his recital suit, into a swimming pool. Watch below.