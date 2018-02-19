Stream Turnstile’s New Album Time & Space

Baltimore’s Turnstile have been on the slow ascent from word-of-mouth mainstays to torchbearers for 2010’s hardcore for some time now. The last few years have seen the band flirting with a variety of the genre’s most defining sounds from acts like Bad Brains and Rage Against the Machine, but on their latest album Time & Space, Turnstile find a sound all their own. From its melodic vocals and knitted grooves, Time & Space packs a punch; so far, songs like “Moon” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind” have revealed newfound hi-fi production, as collaborators like Sheer Mag’s Tina Halladay and, uh, Diplo help sculpt hooks into something more polished than ever before heard from the breakout band.

Turnstile’s new album Time & Space is out 2/23 via Roadrunner Records. Listen to the album in full over at NPR.