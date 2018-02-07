New Music \
Turnstile Announce U.S. Tour, Release “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind”
Baltimore’s excellent hardcore outfit Turnstile have released a new single today, “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind,” off of their forthcoming album Time & Space, which comes out on February 23. The band has already shared “Generator,” “Real Thing,” and “Moon,” featuring Sheer Mag, from the new record.
“I Don’t Wanna Be Blind” opens with a sparse, sludgy bassline before launching into an onslaught of crunchy riffs, which culminate as frontman Brendan Yates’s vocals grow from an emo whine to a powerful roar. The single’s accompanying video features a shining pendulum on a string, with a rhythm as hypnotic as the track’s headbang-worthy chord progression. Listen to “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind” below.
The band has also announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, with support from Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, and Razor Bumps. The tour kicks off on April 5 with an record release show in Washington, D.C., and continues throughout April and into early May. View a full list of tour dates below.
Turnstile Time & Space Tour (feat. Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, and Razor Bumps):
April 5 – Washington, DC – All Souls
April 9 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
April 10 – Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery
April 11 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
April 12 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar
April 13 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
April 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
April 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – In The Venue
April 17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
April 18 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
April 19 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
April 21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
April 22 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock
April 24 – Austin, TX – Barracuda (Outside Room)
April 25 – Dallas, TX – RBC
April 26 – Houston, TX – Houston Underground
April 27 – Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon
April 28 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar
April 30 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone
May 1 – Nashville, TN – The End
May 2 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
May 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
May 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
May 7 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club