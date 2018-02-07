Turnstile Announce U.S. Tour, Release “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind”

Baltimore’s excellent hardcore outfit Turnstile have released a new single today, “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind,” off of their forthcoming album Time & Space, which comes out on February 23. The band has already shared “Generator,” “Real Thing,” and “Moon,” featuring Sheer Mag, from the new record.

“I Don’t Wanna Be Blind” opens with a sparse, sludgy bassline before launching into an onslaught of crunchy riffs, which culminate as frontman Brendan Yates’s vocals grow from an emo whine to a powerful roar. The single’s accompanying video features a shining pendulum on a string, with a rhythm as hypnotic as the track’s headbang-worthy chord progression. Listen to “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind” below.

The band has also announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, with support from Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, and Razor Bumps. The tour kicks off on April 5 with an record release show in Washington, D.C., and continues throughout April and into early May. View a full list of tour dates below.

Turnstile Time & Space Tour (feat. Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, and Razor Bumps):

April 5 – Washington, DC – All Souls

April 9 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

April 10 – Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery

April 11 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

April 12 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

April 13 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

April 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

April 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – In The Venue

April 17 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

April 18 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

April 19 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

April 21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

April 22 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

April 24 – Austin, TX – Barracuda (Outside Room)

April 25 – Dallas, TX – RBC

April 26 – Houston, TX – Houston Underground

April 27 – Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon

April 28 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

April 30 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

May 1 – Nashville, TN – The End

May 2 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

May 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

May 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

May 7 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club