Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Have Given Birth to a Baby Girl

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have welcomed a new baby into the family, as TMZ points out. After months of rumors, Jenner has now confirmed the pregnancy, and that the baby was born on February 1. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote today on Instagram. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.” Scott tweeted the birth date of the baby girl, saying that there’s a “new rager in town. !!!” Jenner also posted an announcement video on YouTube, which footage of the parents throughout their difficult last few months. Watch below.

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018