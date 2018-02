Chicago rapper Towkio has released a new song with SZA. Titled “Morning View,” the track comes his debut album WWW., the followup to his 2015 debut mixtape .Wav Theory. Leading up to the release, the rapper went up 100,000 feet in a helium balloon and played the LP while parachuting. His new album also includes verses from Vic Mensa, Teddy Jackson, Grace Weber, and more. Listen below.