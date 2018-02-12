Tinashe – “Faded Love” ft. Future

Tinashe has released “Faded Love,” featuring Future, the second of three singles that she announced in January. Last month, Tinashe shared the first single from the series, “No Drama” featuring Offset. Still to come is “Me So Bad,” which will feature Ty Dolla $ign and French Montana. The three singles are off of her upcoming full-length Joyride, her follow-up to 2016’s Nightride.

Produced by Norwegian pop powerhouse Stargate, “Faded Love” finds Future singing along with Tinashe in addition to laying down a few bars. Listen to “Faded Love” below.