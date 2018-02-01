Thursday Announce Shows Performing Full Collapse and War All The Time

Post-hardcore/emo veterans Thursday will be performing a series of two-night stints in different California metropolises this April. On the first night of each two-show engagement, the band will play their influential 2001 album Full Collapse, and 2003’s War All the Time on the second. The concerts will be in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Of the shows, the band wrote on Facebook: “To celebrate our 20th year, we’ve decided to take the two albums that defined our legacy and play them in their entirety…The shows will be intimate, evoking the spaces we were playing when these records were written.” See the list of dates below, and read our 2017 interview with Geoff Rickly about the band’s reunion and his former association with Martin Shkreli here.