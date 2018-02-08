Thom Yorke to Be Featured in “Immersive” Audiovisual Sound Installation in Berlin

Thom Yorke will be integrated into a new 360-degree audiovisual installation at Berlin’s Martin-Gropius-Bau exhibition hall. The “immersive” installation is titled the ISM Hexadome, and is also set to include contributions from Brian Eno, Holly Herndon & Mat Dryhurst, Ben Frost & MFO, and more. You can watch a clip previewing it below. The Radiohead singer is set to feature into the proceedings beginning on April 6 as a part of an installation by his friend Tarik Barri, who has contributed visuals to Atoms For Peace performances and worked with Yorke on other multimedia projects. As Barri tweeted: “I’ll be creating an AV composition in 3D, with [Yorke] singing in my virtual “Versum” universe. This will be presented in AV surround in the Hexadome.” You can preview Barri’s running “Versum” project at his website. The Hexadome will run through April 22 in Berlin.

[Pitchfork]