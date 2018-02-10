The xx to Curate I See You Film Series in Copenhagen

The xx have announced that the band is curating a series of live events as part of the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival. Titled I See You after their 2017 album, their choice in films reflects themes of “identity, gender, performance, youth culture, and LGBTIQ issues.”

“These films mean so much to me on a personal level, but at the same time touch on so many of the issues, narratives, and passions that are so important to the band as a whole,” shared the xx’s Oliver Sim in a statement.

The event will feature films like Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country, Matt Hougton’s Landline, Matt Wolf’s Wild Combination, Cristo Geoghegan’s Young and Gay: Jamaica’s Gully Queens and more, as well as a Q&A with a number of directors. The series takes place March 17 in Copenhagen. Watch a preview below.