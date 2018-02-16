The Chainsmokers – “You Owe Me”

The Chainsmokers have shared their new single “You Owe Me.” The track follows their 21 Pilots-sounding single “Sick Boy” from last month, now as part of a 2-sided single cleverly titled Sick Boy…You Owe Me. As another new single from the band, “You Owe Me” trades EDM bombast for palm-muted, pop-punk guitars and an occasional synth line, as the duo continues their move toward a new radio-friendly, alt-rock sound. Check it out below, and watch the ‘Smokers eat their dinner guests in the accompanying video.