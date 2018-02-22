The Breeders – “Nervous Mary”

Next week, the Breeders will release their reunion album All Nerve, their first new record in 10 years and their first to feature the same lineup—Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson—as their iconic 1993 album Last Splash. Today, the band released its third single and opening track, “Nervous Mary,” a taut and bass-driven counterpart to advance single “Wait in the Car” and the smoldering title track. Hear it below. All Nerve is out March 2.