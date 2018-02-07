Watch Kim Deal Cover Mike Nesmith’s “Joanne”

Last year, the Breeders released their first new single in eight years, “Wait in the Car,” accompanied by three 7″ singles pressings, each containing a different cover song as a B-side. Now, as the band is ramping up to release a new album in 2018, they have released behind the scenes footage of one of the 7″ cover sessions, for Mike Nesmith’s “Joanne.” The video, recorded at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio in Chicago, features Kim Deal laying down vocals and guitar for the cover. Watch below.

In addition to “Wait in the Car,” The Breeders also recently released the title track from their upcoming album All Nerve, along with a complete track list and a schedule of spring and summer tour dates spanning the U.S. and Europe.