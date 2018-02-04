Super Bowl 2018: Watch The Philadelphia Eagles Take the Field to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares”

The Philadelphia Eagles came out to Meek Mill’s song “Dreams and Nightmares” tonight at the Super Bowl LII. A Philadelphia native, Meek Mill has been in jail since November, when he was sentenced to two to four years for violating his probation following assault and reckless endangerment charges. Spokespeople like Jay-Z have been outspokenly against Meek’s “unjust and heavy-handed” charge.

Since then, Meek’s song “Dreams and Nightmares” has become a sort of anthem for the team. “If you’re going to go with a Philly song, that’s the one you’re going with,” defensive end Brandon Graham said to NFL.com. “Meek, you know, he’s locked up right now, so we have to hold the city down for him,” added rookie defensive end Derek Barnett.

The Eagle’s opponents, the New England Patriots, took the field to Ozzy Osborne’s “Crazy Train.” Watch a clip below.