Watch St. Vincent Cover Pearl Jam

Pre-show acoustic covers are now routine for St. Vincent, who has posted short covers of everything from Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl” to a mash-up of Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker” and Meredith Brooks’ “Bitch” to Instagram. Yesterday, before her Asheville, NC show, St. Vincent posted a short acoustic cover of the Pearl Jam deep cut “Tremor Christ,” honoring the very band that inspired her to pursue music. “I saw the video for ‘Jeremy’ — that would have been fourth grade, and then it was like, OK, I know what I want to do,” she said in Bob Boilen’s book Your Song Changed My Life. The Pearl Jam megafan shared the stage with the band back in 2013, when they covered Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” with Carrie Brownstein. Watch St. Vincent’s brief cover of “Tremor Christ” below.