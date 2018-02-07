St. Vincent – “Consideration” (Rihanna and SZA Cover)

St. Vincent recently stopped by the Spotify Studios in New York to lay down two new recordings, a stripped down version of her MASSEDUCTION single “Los Ageless” and a cover of Rihanna and SZA’s track “Consideration.” Listen below.

The new singles set follows St. Vincent’s similarly minimal performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. She also recently released a blurry but beautiful video of her cover of Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl.” She is currently in the midst of her extensive “Fear the Future” tour, which she extended through March 2018. St. Vincent’s MASSEDUCTION track “New York” was one of our favorite songs of 2017.